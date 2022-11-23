BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WRIC) — Alexander Wyatt Campbell, accused of shooting two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February, has been indicted on six charges in Rockingham County.

The grand jury’s decision comes months after Campbell, 27, of Hanover, allegedly drove to the college campus and there shot two campus officers after speaking with them briefly.

Campbell now faces two murder charges, in addition to two firearms charges and two enhancing charges of multiple murder.

Campbell was a former student of Bridgewater College. His case was moved to a grand jury in October, and now that they’ve returned a true bill on the six charges.

Campbell will appear back in court on December 19 for a status hearing.