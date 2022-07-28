YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An additional arrest has been made in connection to the death of a York County 2-year-old earlier this month.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said that 59-year-old Timothy Raines was arrested Thursday, July 28 in connection to the child’s death. He has been charged with one count of felony child neglect.

Raines joins the parents of the child, 37-year-old Jesse Alan Gunn, and 29-year-old Anna Elizabeth Raines, in being arrested in connection to the child’s death. Gunn and Anna Elizabeth were arrested earlier this month. They were also charged with one count of felony child neglect.

According to the release, all three live in the residence located on the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way.

York County said the charges for Timothy were based on the living conditions found in the home.