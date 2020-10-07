Additional funding for Va. rent and mortgage relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) is receiving $12 million in financial support due to the high demand for assistance.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the funding Wednesday, to be directed from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

RMRP assists households and landlords with rent and mortgage payments to avoid eviction or foreclosure due to COVID-19.

“We created this program because people need help to stay in their homes, especially when they are dealing with job and income losses because of this public health crisis and through no fault of their own,” Northam said. “We have seen high demand for the financial assistance provided through this program, which proves how much it needs to continue. A global pandemic is the worst time for Virginia families to face losing their homes, and we know that safe and stable housing is critical to helping people stay healthy as we continue to combat this virus.”

According to a release, this additional funding will enable the Department of Housing and Community Development to keep RMRP running until it is able to transition to a Community Development Block Grant funding stream, also provided through the CARES Act.

Last month, RMRP began allowing landlords to apply for payments on behalf of tenants.

The governor’s office says families with children in the home represent the majority of households that receive assistance from RMRP.