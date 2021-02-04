Additional SNAP benefits coming to your EBT card on Feb. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you are part of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), you will get extra benefits loaded on your EBT card to help you buy food this month.

Virginia’s SNAP program will release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households on Tuesday, February 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on the household size:

Household Size48 States and DC
1$204
2$374
3$535
4$680
5$807
6$969
7$1,071
8$1,224
Each additional person$153

If you have questions related to your benefits we encourage you to call your  local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov.

To learn how to apply for SNAP or other assistance programs visit  www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.

