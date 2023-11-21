CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An adult bald eagle is being released by the Wildlife Center of Virginia after three weeks of veterinary care and rehabilitation.

On Oct. 31, two bald eagles were seen fighting one another above an area of open water in Norfolk. After becoming entangled in mid-air, both birds fell into the water and were unable to take flight.

The eagles were rescued by a permitted local wildlife rehabilitator and were later taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Nov. 1.

After being treated for three weeks, the eagle will be released at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Taps Field, Berkley Plantation — located at 12602 Harrison Landing Rd.

Organizers said the release is free and open to the public. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP by contacting RSVP@wildlifecenter.org.

For more information on the release, visit the Wildlife Center’s website.