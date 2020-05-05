Advance Auto Parts to cut about 100 staff at offices in Roanoke, Raleigh

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Advance Auto Parts confirmed Tuesday the loss of about 100 jobs at its offices in Roanoke and Raleigh.

Spokesman Darryl Carr said the job losses are not connected to coronavirus.

“Over the past few years, Advance has simplified and modernized a number of processes and tools that have allowed us to consolidate resources and operate our business more efficiently. As a result, we have restructured our Accounting organization, which unfortunately will impact approximately 100 Team Members total from both our Raleigh and Roanoke offices, effective August 14. This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members. We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance.“ Darryl Carr, Advance Auto Parts

LATEST HEADLINES: