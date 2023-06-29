RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A new lawsuit against the State of Virginia says the commonwealth is wrongfully denying 300,000 Virginians their Constitutional right to vote by citing a Civil War-era law as justification.

In 1870, Congress passed the Readmission Act, allowing former Confederate States back into the Union. It says, “The Constitution of Virginia shall never be so amended or changed as to deprive any citizen or class of citizens of the United States of the right to vote who are entitled to vote by the Constitution herein recognized, except as a punishment for such crimes as are now felonies at common law.”

In 1870, those crimes were murder, manslaughter, arson, burglary robbery, rape, sodomy, mayhem and larceny, according to the ACLU,

In 1902, Virginia’s Constitution was amended to include all felonies, something the lawsuit filed this week says violated the Readmission Act.

Richard Walker, CEO of Bridging The Gap In Virginia, was released from prison in 2005 only to find out he couldn’t vote.

“I became angry because that was a part of my family,” Walker said. “It was mandated that when I turn 18, you vote based on what my family and forefathers had gone through in order for us to have the right to vote.”

Walker, who regained the right to vote in 2012, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit via his organization. Two advocacy nonprofits — the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and Protect Democracy – and the WilmerHale law firm sued Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and other state officials on behalf of three disenfranchised people and Bridging the Gap in Virginia.

He says Virginia is one of three states that automatically prevents released felons from voting, requiring them to petition the governor for that right. Felons in Virginia also have to petition the governor to run for office and serve on a jury.

“It still presents barriers for individuals that feel less than a citizen of the Commonwealth of Virginia or even of the United States because they do not have that voice because they do not have that choice to vote for anyone,” Walker said.

As for why the lawsuit is being filed over a century after the Constitution was amended, Walker says certain groups are just now noticing.

“Protect Democracy, ACLU are finding out the governments, the administrations have missed that in the Constitution,” Walker said. “That they were just ignorant of it. Not aware.”

The issue of voting rights for felons has received a lot of attention in recent months. Governors Bob McDonnell, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam automatically restored voting rights to certain non-violent felons upon release. Since taking office, Governor Glenn Youngkin has changed that process to require felons to apply on an individual basis.

8News reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for more information regarding the lawsuit, but were told the office couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.