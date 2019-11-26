After time away from Congress, McEachin vows to run for reelection

“I want my constituents to know I am cancer-free"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After taking months off due to health complications, Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) is back to work in Congress.

The two-term congressman representing Virginia’s 4th Congressional District opened up about his recent life-changing health scare in a conversation with 8News Anchor Constance Jones.

McEachin explained that he’s happy to be back on the job and how overwhelmed he was by the outpouring support he received from his constituents.

“You really don’t know, you don’t realize how people think about you until moments like this,” McEachin told 8News. “It has been very touching.”

Rep. McEachin said he plans to tackle a long list of legislative issues, including his newly proposed Environmental Justice Bill. On his first day back in Congress, McEachin announced climate legislation focused on carbon emissions.

“Always, it’s communities that are poor. Whether they are white, black or yellow, they are bearing the brunt of environmental injustice,” McEachin said. “They live near landfills, near coal plants, gas fire plants.”

The Democratic congressman is also keeping an eye on issues closer to home. One topic McEachin discussed with 8News was the ongoing delivery problems with the U.S. Postal Service in the City of Richmond.

“We meet with the postal service on a regular bases. We have one case worker that is dealing with it. That’s how voluminous it is,” he said. “Part of the problem that we need the postal service to hire more folks of a full-time basis, not part-time.”

As for his personal life, McEachin told 8News he wants to set the record straight about his time off the job. He explained that he had some health issues related to his cancer treatment from 2014.

“I want my constituents to know I am cancer-free,” McEachin said. “They got it all in 2014.” He added that his current health issues are related to some lingering effects from his radiation and chemo treatment.

When asked if he plans to run for reelection, McEachin told 8News, “It never cross my mind not to run! Absolutely, I am running again!”

