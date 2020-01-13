AG Herring hosts Marijuana summit in Richmond: ‘Virginia’s cannabis laws are just not working’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark Herring took part in a Cannabis Summit Sunday where he said 2020 could be the year marijuana use is regulated for adults.

AG Herring hosted a Cannabis Summit at the Delta Marriot in Richmond where he explained how Virginia laws fall short when it comes to dealing with marijuana. More than 100 people were in attendance.

“Virginia’s cannabis laws are just not working,” AG Herring said. “This punitive policy of just arresting people of such small amounts of marijuana is hurting them and their families.”

Virginia should move forward to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, AG Herring said.

Chelsea Higgs-Wise told 8News the proposed bill does not decriminalize those found with small amounts of marijuana completely.

“We’re actually opposing the decriminalization bills that are proposed at this moment,” Higgs-Wise said. “We believe there should be true decriminalization, where there are zero fines.”

Herring said that if full legalization does not happen this year, he will continue to push this same issue next year.

