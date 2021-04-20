AG Herring urges online mobile marketplace to halt sales of fake vaccination cards

Herring also calls on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to act immediately to stop the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards on their platforms.

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Attorney General Mark Herring has joined a bipartisan coalition of 42 attorneys general in calling on OfferUp, an online mobile marketplace, to act immediately to prevent fraudulent or blank COVID-19 vaccine cards from being sold on its platform.

In a letter to the company, the coalition raises concerns about the public health risks of these fake vaccination cards.

Herring also called on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to stop the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards.

“Vaccinating as many Virginians as possible is one of the most important ways we will be able to get back to normal and get this pandemic under control. Unvaccinated people, who use fraudulent vaccine cards to pretend they are vaccinated, could potentially spread COVID throughout our communities, putting the health and safety of Virginians and their families at risk. I will continue to push companies to prevent the sale of these fake vaccination cards to help Virginia stay on the right track in combating COVID.” Mark Herring, Attorney General

In the letter, Herring and his colleagues are urging OfferUp to do the following:

Monitor its platform for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently complete vaccination cards

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them

View a copy of the coalition’s letter below.