AG Herring urges Virginia Supreme Court to reject appeal seeking to keep Lee statue on Monument Avenue

The Department of General Services is installing a fence around the Robert E. Lee monument on Monday, January 25 in preparation for the statue’s removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Days after an appeal was submitted, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring formally asked the state’s Supreme Court to reject the effort seeking to keep the Robert E. Lee statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

Herring filed papers Wednesday urging the high court to reject hearing the appeal from Monument Ave. residents, which was filed after the state put a fence around the Confederate statue on Monday, or to do so as quickly as possible.

“It is time for this obstruction to end. The courts have carefully considered all the claims and arguments and found that removal of the Lee statue is lawful, and in my opinion, a necessary step as we seek to move forward as a united Commonwealth,” Herring said in a statement.

Virginia’s Department of General Services said the barrier was put around the monument to “ensure the safety of visitors and workers as part of DGS’s plan to prepare the site for the removal of the Lee statue.”

In October, a Richmond judge sided with Gov. Ralph Northam in the legal battle to remove the statue and initially dissolved the injunction that had blocked the Confederate monument’s removal for months. Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant then suspended his order until after the resolution of an appeal.

“The trial court found, as we have stated from the beginning, that the Lee statue was raised against a backdrop of white supremacy as part of a concerted propaganda campaign to recast the Civil War and obscure the true purpose of the Confederacy. This statue and its message are incompatible with the Commonwealth we want to be and it is time for it to come down.”

Lawsuits aimed at preventing the state from removing the Lee statue have been filed, dropped, amended and refiled since the governor announced that he had instructed the Virginia Department of General Services to take it down as soon as possible in early June.

Stay with 8News for updates.