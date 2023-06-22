WINTERGREEN, Va. (WFXR) – Agencies honor fallen Wintergreen Officer, Chris Wagner II, during VSP escort home.

Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for Monday; June 26th at the Augusta Expo Event Center located at 277 Expo Road in Fishersville. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The funeral will then start at 12:00 pm.

Following the funeral, burial services will be held at 1775 Goose Creek Road in Waynesboro.

All the scheduled events are currently open to the public. WFXR News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.

WINTERGREEN, Va. (WFXR) – Funeral information for Wintergreen Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty, Chris Wagner II, has been finalized and released.

