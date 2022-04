WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WRIC) — U.S Capitol Police captured a reportedly aggressive fox near Capitol grounds Tuesday.

Police tweeted just before 1 p.m. that they had received reports of “aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol,” and warned people to avoid approaching any foxes they may see.

Police said that Animal Control Officers were working to “trap and relocate” any foxes that may be found. One fox was successfully captured by officials just a few hours later.