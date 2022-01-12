Ahead of potential winter storm, Northam’s office drafting new state of emergency order for Youngkin to declare if needed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam’s office is drafting a new state of emergency order for Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s to declare in case a winter storm expected to hit Virginia on Sunday requires one, a person with knowledge of the situation told 8News’ Jackie DeFusco.

According to 8News meteorologists, the storm’s development is based on a cold front that is expected to slide through Thursday night into early Friday morning. Central Virginia could see snow, sleet and then rain, with the western portion of the state possibly seeing snow and sleet.

Youngkin will take office on Jan. 15. Like other Virginia governors, Northam (D) was prohibited from running for a second consecutive term by the state’s constitution.

To clarify, this will only be done if needed but they want to be prepared. — Jackie DeFusco (@Jackie8News) January 12, 2022

Northam’s office is leaving the order for the incoming administration to prepare for the expected storm, DeFusco was told. The outgoing governor received criticism for not declaring a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm last week that led to thousands of power outages across the commonwealth.

The storm caused hundreds of crashes in Virginia. Hundreds of people on Interstate-95 were stranded overnight Jan. 3 into Jan. 4 during the storm, leading to an uproar over the state’s response and preparation for the winter storm.

