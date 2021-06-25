Air Force F-22 training unit relocating to Joint Base Langley-Eustis

FILE IMAGE, Sept. 11, 2018: A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off in preparation to relocate in advance of hurricane Florence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 11, 2018. The 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd FW worked together to have all aircraft moved out of Langley Air Force Base to avoid possible impacts from the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Nin Leclerec)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the United States Air Force is permanently relocating the F-22 Raptor formal training unit (FTU) to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton.

“We are thrilled to welcome the F-22 Raptor formal training unit to our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Home to a significant number of military installations with critical national security missions and operations, there is no place that welcomes service members more warmly than the Hampton Roads region. Langley-Eustis is the right choice, with the ideal environment to achieve the maintenance and supply efficiencies that are critical to successful F-22 squadron training. This move is good for the Air Force and the Langley-Eustis community, and demonstrates that Virginia is best suited to host this mission and the next generation of air dominance fighter aircraft.”

Langley was first identified as a candidate for the unit in 2019, following a bipartisan request by Northam, Virginia’s Congressional delegation and members of the General Assembly.

“After years of advocating alongside the Virginia congressional delegation, we’re pleased that the U.S. Air Force has confirmed what we already knew: Hampton Roads is the ideal location to permanently house the F-22 training squadron,” said United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. “We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force and the Virginia Air National Guard to make sure the relocation process is a smooth one for the service members and their families that will now make the Commonwealth their new home.”

The move will bring more than 31 F-22 and 16 other training aircraft to Langley. An estimated 700 military, civilian and contractor personnel will also be moving to Hampton Roads. They are expected to bring approximately 1,600 dependents.

“I am proud to welcome the F-22 Flight and Maintenance Formal Training Unit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Hampton Roads,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “This decision from the Air Force and the Department of Defense sends a strong message about our community’s commitment to active duty personnel, our veterans, and their families.”

The F-22 FTU was originally located at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida but displaced due to Hurricane Michael.