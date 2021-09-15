Airbnb.org working with Afghan community organization to house refugees in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The philanthropic arm of Airbnb (Airbnb.org) has partnered with an Afghan community organization to help provide free, temporary housing to refugees in Virginia.

Airbnb.org will be working with Women for Afghan Women in the state as part of an ongoing effort to house 20,000 Afghan refugees around the world.

Women for Afghan Women (WAW) is a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of disenfranchised Afghan women and girls in Afghanistan and New York. Support from airbnb.org will help WAW provide housing for Afghan refugees arriving in the tri-state and DMV area.

Airbnb hosts and anyone with space can sign up to provide free or discounted stays to Afghan refugees. During this time, Airbnb is waving all its fees on all refugee stays. The company is also providing hosts with community support and the USD $1,000,000 Host Guarantee.

“Airbnb.org’s support will help us provide Afghan women and girls a dignified beginning as they start to rebuild their lives in the US. Women for Afghan Women will be there with them, side-by-side, until they can stand on their own,” said Naheed Samadi Bahram, US Country Director at Women for Afghan Women.

Visit airbnb.org/refugees for more information.