ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A glider crashed into a pine tree thicket in Isle of Wight County but the pilot was uninjured, according to Virginia State Police.

At around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, state troopers were called to investigate a plane crash on Iron Mine Springs Road near the Tidewater Soaring Society.

According to police, a glider — an aircraft pulled behind another aircraft until released to glide on air currents — was attempting to land in a grassy field when it lost altitude and crashed ina pine tree thicket.

The pilot — 78-year-old Raymond Douglas Blake Jr. of Chesapeake — was reportedly not injured.

The sudden loss of altitude is believed to have been due to displacement of air currents, according to police.