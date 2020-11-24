Airport executives placed on leave during internal probe

by: Associated Press

ROANOKE, Va. — Two executives at a regional airport in Virginia have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne were placed on leave Monday. According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature” involving Bradshaw and Osbourne.

The statement said the decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation.

