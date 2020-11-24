Airport executives placed on leave during internal probe

ROANOKE, Va. — Two executives at a regional airport in Virginia have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.
The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne were placed on leave Monday. According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature” involving Bradshaw and Osbourne.
The statement said the decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES
- VCU men’s basketball added to field for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, will play Utah State Wednesday
- Richmond men’s basketball season opener against Detroit Mercy canceled; Spiders will face Morehead State on Friday
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- Richmond area restaurants serving up traditional Thanksgiving dinner
- Border agents find smuggled migrants in car trunk at California checkpoint, CBP says