ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him in connection to a shooting outside Charlottesville’s Fashion Square Mall which sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Albemarle Police officers responded to Fashion Square Mall on the 1600 block of Rio Road East for a report of a shooting in the mall parking lot.

Upon arrival responding officers found two people who had been shot. They were both taken to the University of Virginia Hospital. Both victims, as well as a dog who was also injured during the shooting, have since been treated and released.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, officers searched a home on the 900 block of Upper Brook Court in Albemarle and found a gun. After the search, officers arrested 19-year-old Jalontae Truriel Percer.

Percer was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to maim or kill and two counts of use of a firearm while committing a felony.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Det. Holmes of Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.