ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under the age of 13 years old.

On Friday, June 30, officers with the department investigated a reported sexual assault of a juvenile.

Following the investigation, 28-year-old Cameron Scott Jared Mayo of Albemarle County was arrested. Mayo was charged with committing rape by sexual intercourse of a child less than 13 years old and committing forcible sodomy of a child less than 13 years old.

“The accused [Mayo] was 18 years of age or older at the time of the offense,” a release from the police department reads.

Mayo is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The Albemarle County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider at 434-296-5807.