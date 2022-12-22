ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police has opened an investigation after a person was found dead in a car with several gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 9:32 p.m., units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. When units arrived, they discovered that the person in the vehicle had that appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds and was dead.

At this time, police are treating the incident as a homicide. According to police, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no larger threat to the public.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 434-269-5807.

Stony Point Road was closed to traffic for several hours overnight as units processed evidence at the scene, but the road is now back open to traffic.