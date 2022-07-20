ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Natanael Adonay-Mejia, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Whitewood Road on Sunday, July 17. Adonay-Mejia is 5’1″ and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adonay-Mejia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000, or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.