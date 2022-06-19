ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The newest class of firefighters from Albemarle County Fire Rescue will be getting ready to begin service soon.

A pinning ceremony was help on Thursday, June 16 to celebrate the completion of the 24-week ACFR recruit school by 14 recruit firefighters. The recruit class showed that they have all the skills required for the job, including emergency medical technician skills, firefighter survival, car seat installation and emergency vehicle operation.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” said Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston. “These individuals have gone through tremendous preparation and effort to become trained firefighters ready to serve as functional members of the ACFR team, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

Soon, the recruits will begin service at local stations throughout Albemarle and ACFR will be recruiting another class. For more information, visit workforACFR.com.