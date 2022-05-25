ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man in Northwestern Virginia supported a good cause by opening part of his home to visitors.

Dr. Lewis Webber, who lives in Albemarle County, opened his elaborate backyard garden for tours in order to raise money for Service Dogs of Virginia, a non-profit that raises and trains service dogs for Virginians with disabilities.

“They always go to the offices with me, just as an example, and you can see when someone walks in the door, they let their breath out. It is a calming effect,” said Webber. “And then they have these dogs for people that are really struggling and they make a huge difference.”

The garden, which took an entire team of landscapers and artists to build and was started over 30 years ago, features elaborate designs using a variety of flowers.