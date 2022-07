William Beren McGee (Photo: Albemarle County Police Department)

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say was last seen nearly a week ago.

According to police, 46-year-old William Beren McGee was last seen at work at 2050 Bond Street in Charlottesville on the morning of Friday, July 15.

McGee stands about 6’1″, weighs around 185 pounds and has blue eyes. Anyone with information related to McGee’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.