ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile in Alexandria, Virginia.

It happened on Feb. 20 on the 3300 block of south 28th street in Alexandria, where police say they were called due to concerns of gunfire.

During the investigation, it was revealed that shots had been fired, and the property was damaged.

Police say they found an underage individual who was involved. The juvenile was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information call police.