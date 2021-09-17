Algae bloom advisories remain in place for some parts of Lake Anna

FILE – In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, an algae bloom appears on the Caloosahatchee River at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Alva, Fla. A study released on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, shows America’s rivers are changing color, mostly because of what people are doing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

When in doubt, stay out, the health dept. says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health is warning people about the dangers of harmful algae found in some parts of Lake Anna.

The North Anna and Upper Pamunkey Branches, including Terry’s Run, of Lake Anna in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are continuing to experience a harmful algae bloom (HAB).

HAB can cause skin rashes and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The health department is advising people to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water.

These sections of the Lake Anna are currently under advisory:

Pamunkey Branch

From the upper inundated waters of the Pamunkey arm of the lake downstream to the 612 Bridge, includes Terry’s Run.

North Anna Branch

From the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to above the confluence with Pamunkey Branch above Goodwins Point. Does not include “the Splits”.

If you experience any symptoms following contact with algae bloom, call the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Hotline at (888) 238-6154.