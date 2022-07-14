BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It has now been confirmed that all 44 people who were unaccounted for in the flooding throughout Buchanan County have been found. No deaths have been reported.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Buchanan County sheriff John C. McClanahan confirmed that emergency responders had made contact with 27 of the people that were reported unaccounted, leaving 17 yet to be located. As of 10 a.m. on that number had dropped to only three, according to McClanahan.

There are no further updates to road closures or property damage at this time. Earlier this morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) VDOT reported that Routes 715, 635 and 628 are impassable.