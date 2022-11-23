RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered all state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for several days following a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The suspect, identified only as a male Walmart employee, shot and killed six people and injured several others in the tragedy. He then turned the pistol on himself, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

Law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Law enforcement enter a command vehicle as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the flags be flown at half-staff “in respect and memory of the victims of the Chesapeake shooting, their families, and the entire Chesapeake community.”

The flag order was ordered to begin immediately Wednesday, Nov. 23 and flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, November 27, 2022.