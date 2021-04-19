All Virginians 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – All Virginians 16 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as the Commonwealth moved into Phase 2 of the vaccination process Sunday, April 18. With a new phase, the state is changing the way some can schedule appointments.

Related coverage: All Virginians are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting April 18

Starting Sunday, the state’s pre-registration website will provide a link to the CDC’s Vaccine Finder Tool so eligible people can search for available vaccine appointments near them.

According to the website, you have to enter your ZIP code to see providers in your area that are currently offering appointments. You will then be able to schedule an appointment using that provider’s scheduling system. Some health districts may require you to pre-register for an appointment rather than setting one up immediately.

People can also continue to call the statewide call center at 877-VAX-IN-VA to book an appointment.

Governor Ralph Northam explains the expanded phase means an additional three million Virginians are now eligible for the shot, and it may take a few weeks to book an appointment.

Starting today, ALL Virginians 16 and older are eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine.



Find a provider near you and make a vaccination appointment at https://t.co/loFwXNmvsR or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).#VaccinateVirginia pic.twitter.com/rJOJjPPncJ — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 18, 2021

At this time, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people aged 16 and 17. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up.

Related coverage: After the COVID vaccine: Will you need a booster shot?

Northam anticipates all Virginians who want the vaccine will be able to get their first dose by the end of May or sooner.

On Monday around 10 a.m., Virginia will be issuing a message alerting everyone 16+ they are now eligible to register for the shot under Phase 2.