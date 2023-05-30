RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your rod and tackle and head out to the water!

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has announced free fishing days will take place throughout the Commonwealth from June 2 through June 4. On these days, no fishing license will be required to drop your line in the water.

Don’t know where to go? That’s OK! Click here for a detailed list of Virginia lakes, rivers, streams, saltwater fishing, urban waters and more.

In addition, the DWR will be hosting several events on Saturday, June 3 where the organization will be on-site providing rods and reels, terminal tackle, and bait, and will even help you learn how to use it all. Events are free and no registration is required.

Free Fishing Days events

Northern Virginia: Burke Lake Park – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Va. 22039

– 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 7315 Ox Rd, Fairfax Station, Va. 22039 Central Virginia: Dorey Park – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 2999 Darbytown Rd, Henrico, Va. 23231

– 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 2999 Darbytown Rd, Henrico, Va. 23231 Eastern Virginia: Mt. Trashmore Park – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, Va. 23462

– 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, Va. 23462 Southwest Virginia: Hungry Mother State Park – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 2854 Park Blvd, Marion, Va. 24354

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.