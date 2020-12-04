Allegations of racism and retaliation at Virginia’s DOC to be investigated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office is weighing in on one of our recent 8News investigations. Last week, 8News exposed the story of a Virginia Department of Corrections employee put on disciplinary leave, just days after filing a grievance claiming systemic racism within the department.

Michael Murphy believes he was put on leave in retaliation for speaking out. Since our report, several other current and former DOC workers have reached out backing up Murphy’s claims of racism and retaliation.

The Governor’s office tells us these allegations are very concerning and they’ve been referred to the Office of Inspector General and to the Department of Human Resources Management.

The Governor’s Press Secretary Alena Yarmosky tells 8News, “The governor expects a fair and thorough investigation.”

In addition, after several 8News investigations into DOC including COVID-19 deaths, staff shortages and questionable strip searches, we’ve confirmed lawmakers in the General Assembly may look into more oversight for the department in the next session.

