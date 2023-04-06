PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A 34-year-old woman who police say was abducted from her upstate New York home died Wednesday after a shootout between the Virginia man accused of kidnapping her and authorities in Prince William County.

The victim, identified as Tatiana N. David from Ithaca, N.Y., was found dead “with an apparent gunshot wound” after her alleged kidnapper, Michael Davis, led Virginia State Police on a chase on Interstate 95, ultimately leading to a shootout between Davis and authorities, New York State Police said Thursday.

Davis, who New York State Police said had a four-year-old child with David, suffered critical injuries after the shootout and is in the hospital. Charges are pending in the case, according to police.

Virginia State Police said a trooper pulled Davis, who was driving a Jeep Cherokee associated with David’s alleged abduction, over on I-95 South in Fairfax County on Wednesday night.

The state trooper identified Davis as the abduction suspect and was walking back to the Jeep when Davis drove off, Virginia State Police said.

Police said that Davis crashed the Jeep into a guardrail but kept going south on the highway before troopers positioned their vehicles around the Jeep to stop it. Davis ran off the highway and crashed into the woods in Prince William County, about 20 miles from where the trooper initially pulled him over, according to police.

Virginia State Police said Davis began firing at state troopers after crashing into the woods, leading to a shootout. David died at the scene and Davis was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The medical examiner’s office in Manassas will determine the cause and manner of David’s death.

No state troopers were hurt and those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues. One Fairfax County police officer was also involved in the shooting, according to state police.

