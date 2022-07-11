RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel were charged with gun possession of a non-U.S. citizen. Balacarcel appear for an arraignment and Alvarado-Dubon is expected to appeal a bond.

Balacarcel’s arraignment is planned for 9:05 a.m. and he’ll appear virtually in court at the Manchester General District Court.

The man he was living with, Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, is also facing charges for gun possession by a non-U.S. citizen.

His bond was set at $15,000 last week. According to court records, Alvarado-Dubon is set to appear in Richmond Circuit Court Monday morning.

Both suspects lived together on the 3100 block of Columbia Street on July 1st when Richmond Police seized several assault-style rifles and ammunition.

