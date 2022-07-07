GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than a year after a young boy was kidnapped from a Giles County church daycare, a woman pleaded guilty to two charges on Wednesday.

Nancy Renee Fridley admitted to abducting two-year-old Noah Trout from Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead on May 2, 2021.

On May 3, 2021, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office found Trout at Fridley’s home in Clifton Forge.

Deputies arrested Fridley and her boyfriend, Bobby Lee Taylor, who also faces charges in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, July 6 — over 14 months after Trout’s kidnapping — Fridley entered guilty pleas to charges of abduction and child abuse/neglect, according to Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly. A sentencing date has yet to be set for these charges.

However, officials say that Fridley is still facing two counts of attempted abduction after she allegedly tried to take more children from other church daycares, which will be addressed during a bench trial on July 26.