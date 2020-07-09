Altercation at Virginia jail leads to inmate pepper-spraying officer, supervisor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Regional Jail confirmed that an incident occurred on Tuesday night resulting in an officer and supervisor being pepper-sprayed, and another treated for injuries.

At 9:30 p.m. inmates in solitary confinement flooded the Housing Area by breaking the sprinkler head and jamming the toilets and sinks.

A supervisor and three officers responded to clean up the water.

Two inmates were compliant and removed from the area. One of the inmates then became non-compliant and grabbed the supervisor’s pepper spray, said HRRJ officials.

During the altercation, the officers and the supervisor tried to gain control of the inmate. The inmate then discharged the pepper spray and one of the officers and the supervisor were sprayed.

The altercation continued resulting in the inmate eventually laying on the floor to comply with officers.

One of the officers was transported to a local hospital for sustaining a cut to the face, according to HRRJ officials. The officer was treated and released.

Jail officials said that the inmate, who was already in restrictive housing, will get institutional violations and may be charged with criminal charges.

“I am going to highly encourage my officers to take criminal complaints out against any inmate who assaults our officers,” said Superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Chris Walz.

