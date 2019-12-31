Amazon confirms purchase of land in Suffolk

FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages ride on a conveyor system at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon, Walmart and others are promising to deliver more of their goods in a day and this holiday season will be the first real test of whether they can make that happen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has bought 87 acres of land in southeastern Virginia. But the company isn’t revealing why.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the company bought the land earlier this month in Suffolk. The city is near the Port of Virginia and already home to many warehouses that store coffee from other countries.

Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty confirmed the land purchase to the Pilot but would not provide details on its plans for the property. She said Amazon has a policy of “not commenting on our future road map.”

She said, “the purchase in Suffolk provides us with the flexibility to quickly respond to our future network needs.”

The newspaper reported in July that Amazon could be planning to build a $200 million multistory fulfillment center.

LATEST STORIES: