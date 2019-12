ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/CNN) — Amazon’s proposal to build two 22-story headquarters in Virginia was approved Saturday.

A unanimous vote by the Arlington County board cleared the way for Amazon to start construction on its second headquarters.

The two 22 story towers will be built on South Eads Street in Pentagon City.

Amazon said it plans to break ground on the massive project in the first half of 2020 and hopes the two towers will be built by 2023.