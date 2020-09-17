AMBER ALERT: Abducted 17-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

Selena Jah-nyrah Fernandez

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — An amber alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl who police say was abducted on Wednesday night. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Virginia State Police said the girl was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County. Her name is Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez. She is Hispanic, has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 foot 1 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Fernandez is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards, authorities said. He was last seen driving a white 4-door Honda sedan.

Suspected abductor Rodney Richards

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

