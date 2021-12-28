Amber alert issued for 13-year-old boy abducted by father, believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Virginia State Police said (right) Jaxson Dale Moran, 13, was abducted by (left) Steven Dale Moran, 41, on Dec. 28. (Photo: VSP)

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have issued an amber alert for a 13-year-old boy who was abducted by his father on Tuesday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported the child was abducted at 4:21 p.m. on Dec. 28. Jaxson Dale Moran, 13, was last seen at 420 Almo Chapel Road, Spottswood, Va. He is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Jaxson is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball cap, navy blue Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

VSP said Jaxon was abducted by Steven Dale Moran, 41. Moran is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 200 lbs, with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and camo front John Deere baseball cap.

Jaxon and Moran were seen driving off in a maroon 2014 Nissan Titan, four-door pickup truck with the Virginia license plate “VHZ-4343.”

The Sheriff’s Office has also obtained warrants against Moran for abduction by force, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while under a protective order and brandishing a farearm.

Anyone with information about Jaxon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or 911.