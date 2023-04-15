NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department, for child abduction.

According to Newport News Police, Brielle Silver, 9, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, leaving a business at 12877 Jefferson Ave.

According to her father, she was picked up from the business by a non-custodial parent, possibly driving a silver/gray Mercury Mariner with Alabama tags with possible front-end bumper damage on the driver’s side.

Police say the child is believed to be in extreme danger.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould, a white female, with brown hair, hazel eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs.

(Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department) (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

Brielle is described as a light-skinned female with curly brown hair with highlights. She is around 4 feet 7 inches tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top with white shorts and no shoes.

Bethany Renae Dawn Gould (Credit: NNPD)

If you know anything about Brielle’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Newport News Police Communications at (757) 247–2500.