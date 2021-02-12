Police: Abducted 12-year-old believed to be ‘extreme danger’ found safe

Virginia News

VSP: 21-year-old man in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 12-year-old Virginia girl who state police said was abducted Friday has been safely located and the man authorities believe was responsible is in custody, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The child, identified as Allie Michele Broadway, was abducted on Friday at 1:00 p.m. and was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Drive in Bassett, Va., police said.

Virginia State Police said authorities believe Broadway was abducted by Kaleb Christopher Merrit, 21, who is now in custody. Police feared that she was in extreme danger.

Any questions can be placed to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

