AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old girl from Newport News that is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to Virginia State Police, the abduction occurred Wednesday just before 6:10 p.m. The child, identified as Autumn Williams, was last seen near Ayrshire Way in Newport News.

Autumn Williams

Troopers say the girl has brown hair, brown eyes, stands 3-feet-6-inches and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Frozen princess gown.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, a male with brown hair, brown eyes, who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. No clothing description was made available by troopers. He was last seen driving a 2000 Silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia tags VGK-5046.

Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams

For further information contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4100 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

