VSP has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Smyth County. (Photos: VSP)

UPDATE: According to VSP, Julia has been located and is safe.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) has issued an AMBER Alert for a 14-year-old girl who they say was abducted and last seen in the Atkins area of Smyth County.

According to VSP, 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft is believed to have been abducted by 28-year-old Michael Buchanan at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. She was last seen on Candice Lane in the Atkins area of Smyth County and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Julia weighs around 120 pounds and stands about 5′, she has dark brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Buchanan weighs around 250 pounds and stands about 5’8″, he has brown eyes and brown hair. Buchanan is believed to be driving a white 2001 Ford Econoline van with Virginia tags TVE-3980.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Julia, Buchanan or the van, or has information related to any of their whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.