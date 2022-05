AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Amelia County High School walked across the stage today to get their diplomas and put a cap on their high school careers.

The graduating students visited Amelia County Elementary School before making their way back across the street to the high school for the commencement ceremony.

The graduation ceremony, which took place on the school’s football field, was live streamed on Amelia County Public Schools’ Facebook pace.