AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are seeking public support in locating a convicted sex offender who was registered and living in Amelia County. He is wanted for multiple counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender in Amelia County.

Joseph Wayne Jackson was previously living on Evergreen Drive near Amelia Courthouse but has since moved and failed to provide a new address, as required by state law.

Jackson, 43, is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5’9″ in height and weighs approximately 320 lbs.

He was originally convicted of using communications systems to contact a minor and taking indecent liberties with children, according to a Virginia State Police database.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit by visiting the “Tips” page here.