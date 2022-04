AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old juvenile.

Dalilah Shyanne Parrish was last seen on April 23, 2022, in Amelia County.

Anyone with information on Parrish’s possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.