American Rescue Plan extending Virginia unemployment assistance through September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced on Wednesday that its pandemic unemployment insurance program has been extended until Sept. 4, thanks to new funding from congress’s latest relief package.

American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law on March 11. Originally, the VEC’s pandemic unemployment benefits were set to expire on March 14.

The VEC said people will automatically be enrolled into the program they are already under, and they should continue to file their weekly claim for benefits as normal for as long as they remain unemployed.

The department added that people don’t have to contact them in order for these program extensions to take effect. The VEC will mail individuals about their increase in eligibility.

Programs included under this extension are Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

A new program coming as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act is the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) program. The VEC estimates Virginians will be able to apply for the program by April 26 through Gov2Go.

You can learn more about the program’s extension’s online here.