America’s scallop catch expected to dip somewhat in 2021

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea off Harpswell, Maine. Federal regulators say America’s scallop catch is likely to decline by more than a fifth in the coming year. The New England Fishery Management Council says in a statement that the catch is predicted to come in at about 40 million pounds. That’s a dip from a projected 51.6 million this year and 60.5 million in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal regulators say America’s scallop catch is likely to decline by more than a fifth in the coming year. The New England Fishery Management Council says in a statement that the catch is predicted to come in at about 40 million pounds.

That’s a dip from a projected 51.6 million this year and 60.5 million in 2018. The shellfish are among the most valuable marine resources in America. The fishery has been worth more than a half billion dollars at the docks in each of the past three years.

Most of the scallops come to the docks in New England, especially Massachusetts. But many come ashore in New Jersey and Virginia.