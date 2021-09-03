Amherst County Public Schools to remain closed until Sept. 13 due to COVID-19 concerns

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Due to COVID-19 concerns, Amherst County Public Schools has decided to close all schools in their district, with no in-person instruction or virtual learning until Sept. 13.

After a review and analysis of results obtained from the community testing event on 8/31/2021 regarding the spread of COVID-19 in our community and schools, a determination has been made in a collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health that ACPS cannot safely operate at this time. Amherst County Public Schools

According to Amherst County officials, all public schools will be closed from Friday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 10.

The district says this closure will be treated in the same manner as closures for inclement weather, which means there will not be any in-person or virtual instruction, extracurricular activities, transportation, or meals through food services.

Self-directed learning opportunities, however, will be made available to all students during the closure through the Amherst County Public Schools website.

Students will return to schools for in-person instruction when the district reopens on Monday, Sept. 13.

For more information, you can visit the Amherst County Public Schools website.